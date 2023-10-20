The Rutgers football team faces Indiana on Saturday in a Big Ten Conference road game with a chance to go bowling.

But before that, the Scarlet Knights and Hoosiers battle in SimLand.

Watch the NCAA Football 14 simulation below to get a taste of the action.

Notes: Remember, if you post about the sim on the boards, please no spoilers. Not every player that is used for either team is in the game as well, so keep that in mind. We are also not sure why sometimes random players enter the game, especially in the second half. Isaiah Washington is not on the game's roster along with other role players.

Also, this is a video game. Do not take this to heart.