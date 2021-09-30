 TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Did Rutgers defeat Ohio State?
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-30 11:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Chris Nalwasky • TheKnightReport
Beat Writer
@ChrisNalwasky

The Rutgers football team will take on No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday at home with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

So far this season, Rutgers is 3-1 in real life and 4-0 in Simland. Will the Scarlet Knights be able to continue their streak in the sims?? Watch the video below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.

Rosters and depth charts were updated earlier in the week.

Notes:

-- This was recorded on Tuesday morning. At that time it appeared as if Kyle McCord was going to be the QB for OSU.

-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.

Rutgers football Simland vs. IRL, 2021
Opponent Sim result Actual result

Temple

13-3 Rutgers

61-14 Rutgers

at Syracuse

24-7 Rutgers

17-7 Rutgers

Delaware (FCS East)

31-6 Rutgers

45-13 Rutgers

at Michigan

17-13 Rutgers

20-13 Michigan

Ohio State

SEE VIDEO ABOVE

TBD

{{ article.author_name }}