TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Did Rutgers defeat Ohio State?
The Rutgers football team will take on No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday at home with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.
So far this season, Rutgers is 3-1 in real life and 4-0 in Simland. Will the Scarlet Knights be able to continue their streak in the sims?? Watch the video below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.
Rosters and depth charts were updated earlier in the week.
Notes:
-- This was recorded on Tuesday morning. At that time it appeared as if Kyle McCord was going to be the QB for OSU.
-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.
|Opponent
|Sim result
|Actual result
|
Temple
|
13-3 Rutgers
|
61-14 Rutgers
|
at Syracuse
|
24-7 Rutgers
|
17-7 Rutgers
|
Delaware (FCS East)
|
31-6 Rutgers
|
45-13 Rutgers
|
at Michigan
|
17-13 Rutgers
|
20-13 Michigan
|
Ohio State
|
SEE VIDEO ABOVE
|
TBD
