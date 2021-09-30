TKR TV: NCAA Football 14 Sim -- Did Rutgers defeat Ohio State?

The Rutgers football team will take on No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday at home with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network.

So far this season, Rutgers is 3-1 in real life and 4-0 in Simland. Will the Scarlet Knights be able to continue their streak in the sims?? Watch the video below and take a look at the table underneath to see how the sim has stacked up to the actual games.

Rosters and depth charts were updated earlier in the week.

Notes:

-- This was recorded on Tuesday morning. At that time it appeared as if Kyle McCord was going to be the QB for OSU.

-- It's unclear why some players enter the game even though they are not listed on the depth chart. This happens a lot at wide receiver especially.

