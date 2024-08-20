TKR TV: Greg Schiano talks final practice before Howard game week
Rutgers Football Head Coach Greg Schiano talks with the media following the team's Tuesday practice, the last time he will speak ahead of the season opener versus Howard.
JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE! | THE ROUND TABLE FORUM | RUTGERS FOOTBALL 2025 RECRUITING CLASS | RUTGERS HOOPS RECRUITING
Advertisement
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board