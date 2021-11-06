 Rutgers Football HC Greg Schiano talks ugly loss to Wisconsin Badgers
News
football

TKR TV: Greg Schiano talks 52-3 loss to Wisconsin

Richard Schnyderite
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Rutgers Football suffered a bad loss to No. 21 Wisconsin today inside of SHI Stadium on Saturday afternoon as the Badgers went on to win by a final score of 52-3.

After the game, Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano met the press to discuss what he saw out of his team on the field today.

