Rutgers wrestling saw Anthony Ashnault (149 pounds) and Nick Suriano (133) win NCAA national championships on Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

Sunday afternoon, the two along the with head coach Scott Goodale, his staff, and other qualifiers returned to the College Ave Gym and were greeted by family and fans.

See what Goodale, Ashnault, and Suriano had to say in the videos below.

RUTGERS WRESTLING RETURNS TO THE BANKS