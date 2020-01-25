Gift A Subscription!
Join the team!
Subscribe
Gift A Subscription!
Home
Prospect Search
Home
Prospect Search
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 15:23:52 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
TKR TV: Geo Baker hits game winning three to beat Nebraska
Richard Schnyderite •
TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals
Rutgers Basketball junior guard Geo Baker hits the game winning three to beat Nebraska, 75-72.
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}