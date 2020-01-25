News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-25 15:23:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

TKR TV: Geo Baker hits game winning three to beat Nebraska

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Rutgers Basketball junior guard Geo Baker hits the game winning three to beat Nebraska, 75-72.

CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
CLICK THE PHOTO TO ACCESS THE PROMO TODAY!
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}