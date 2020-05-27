With the football camp circuit on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of high school football prospects from around the country may not get the chance or exposure that they normally would have from attending camps.

Enter The Knight Report. Each week the TKR staff will choose one high school football prospect to profile and break down his highlight film, in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail!

Today, we take a look at 2021 RB John Volker

