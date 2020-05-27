TKR SPOTLIGHT: 2021 Rumson (NJ) running back John Volker
With the football camp circuit on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of high school football prospects from around the country may not get the chance or exposure that they normally would have from attending camps.
Enter The Knight Report. Each week the TKR staff will choose one high school football prospect to profile and break down his highlight film, in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail!
Today, we take a look at 2021 RB John Volker
MEASUREABLES
HEIGHT: 6-foot
WEIGHT: 210-pounds
SCHOOL: Rumson-Fair Haven High School
POSITION: Running Back
FILM REVIEW
STRENGTHS: Versatility, North/South Running Style, Playmaker
WEAKNESSES: Runs tall at times, Lacks Elite Speed
FILM EVALUATION:
Class of 2021 Running Back/Slot Receiver John Volker is an under the radar player in the Garden state who possess a North/South downhill running style, impressive vision/field awareness, and versatility to contribute to an offense. As a running back, Volker does a really nice job of trusting his running track when attacking the hole. He absorbs contact very easily being able to grind out extra yards. The vision that Volker brings as a runner allows him to have the necessary patience on whether to bounce or hit the hole immediately depending on how the defensive front is flowing to the play. Volker’s field awareness in being able to maneuver away from defenders gives him the ability to finish run’s and get extra yards after the catch. What makes Volker the player he is, is his versatility to play both running back and slot receiver but contribute at both positions at a high level. As a slot receiver he run’s fluid routes and has a natural ability to make plays as a pass catcher. This versatility that Volker brings can cause a lot of mismatches to a defense. Overall, John Volker currently holds offers from Princeton, Dartmouth, Fordham, Harvard, Columbia, Yale, and among others.
--------------------------------------------------------------
