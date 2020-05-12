TKR SPOTLIGHT: 2021 Old Bridge Athlete / Slot Receiver Davion Fields
With the football camp circuit on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of high school football prospects from around the country may not get the chance or exposure that they normally would have from attending camps.
Enter The Knight Report. Each week the TKR staff will choose one high school football prospect to profile and break down his highlight film, in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail!
Today, we take a look at 2021 ATH Davion Fields.
FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!
MEASUREABLES
HEIGHT: 5-foot-9
WEIGHT: 180-pounds
SCHOOL: Old Bridge High School
POSITION(S): Slot Receiver / Athlete
DEAR COLLEGE COACHES........
"I am determined to reach my goals and get better everyday. I am also a team player and I tend to get along with everyone and love to help others that need it both on and off the field. I feel like coaches should recruit me because I'm a very hard worker and I'm always up fora challenge. Also, I tend to help out others as much as I can and spread positivity everywhere and anywhere I go." - Davion Fields
FILM REVIEW
STRENGTHS: Crisp Routes, Field Awareness, Elusiveness
WEAKNESSES: Catches With Body At Times, Lacks Breakaway Speed
FILM EVALUATION:
2021 slot receiver Davion Fields brings an ability to contribute to an offense in both the passing and running game. When evaluating Fields he run’s crisp routes, works well in zone coverage’s, and has good awareness in the open field. As a route runner, the acceleration that Fields possess off the line of scrimmage gives him the capability to get into his routes quickly within the short and intermediate passing game. Fields is able to control his body at the top of his route allowing him to get in and out of breaking cuts giving him the necessary separation to get away from the defensive backs. When looking at Fields as a pass catcher he does a nice job attacking the football to protect himself from the defensive back making a play. Especially when working within zone coverages. He does a nice job of finding the soft spots of the defense within the short to intermediate passing game. He’s elusive after the catch and his awareness in the open field allows him to make sudden lateral movements versus defenders. Fields will have to work on using his hands more he has a tendency to catch with his body from time to time. Overall, Davion Fields is a nice slot player that should have a good senior season.
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board