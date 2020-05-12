With the football camp circuit on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of high school football prospects from around the country may not get the chance or exposure that they normally would have from attending camps. Enter The Knight Report. Each week the TKR staff will choose one high school football prospect to profile and break down his highlight film, in order to help get that prospect a little bit more exposure on the recruiting trail! Today, we take a look at 2021 ATH Davion Fields. FREE PREMIUM ACCESS UNTIL TRAINING CAMP — CLICK HERE FOR MORE!!

MEASUREABLES HEIGHT: 5-foot-9 WEIGHT: 180-pounds SCHOOL: Old Bridge High School POSITION(S): Slot Receiver / Athlete

DEAR COLLEGE COACHES........ "I am determined to reach my goals and get better everyday. I am also a team player and I tend to get along with everyone and love to help others that need it both on and off the field. I feel like coaches should recruit me because I'm a very hard worker and I'm always up fora challenge. Also, I tend to help out others as much as I can and spread positivity everywhere and anywhere I go." - Davion Fields