TKR's Post Spring Practice Two-Deep Depth Chart, Special Teams Edition
Time is surely flying by now that it's been been over a month since Rutgers football's Scarlet-White game.Head coach Chris Ash didn't officially release a depth chart (those can be misleading anywa...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news