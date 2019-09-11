News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-11 13:19:13 -0500') }} football Edit

TKR RECRUIT SCOOP -- Week Two

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

RECRUIT SCOOP: WEEK ONEThe Knight Report recruit scoop is back again for week two of the college football season. Each week we will post stats from as many Rutgers Football targets and verbal commi...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}