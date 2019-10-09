TKR RECRUIT SCOOP -- Week Six
RECRUIT SCOOP: WEEK ONE / WEEK TWO / WEEK THREE / WEEK FOUR / WEEK FIVEThis past weekend was week six of the high school football season and each week we will post stats from Rutgers Football targe...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news