TheKnightReport.Net

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights are back after a bye week and they are now set to take on the the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines. This weeks matchup originally opened up with Michigan as a -37.5 point favorites. On the flip side, the Wolverines are coming off a really big win against No. 20 Penn State by a score of 42-7. Here's what you need to know about the game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

#2 QB Shea Patterson

-- The transfer quarterback from Ole Miss has taken the Michigan offense to new heights this season. Patterson is a dynamic play maker who can make plays with his arm and be a threat outside the pocket with his legs. This season, Shea Patterson has completed 67.2 percent of his passes (134-200) for 1,667 passing yards and 14 passing touchdowns. In the rushing game, he has rushed for 187 rushing yards on 51 attempts with 2 rushing touchdowns. Patterson is a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award which is given to the most prestigious college quarterback and a semifinalist for the Johnny Unitas Award.

#9 WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

-- Peoples-Jones is not only a threat in the passing game but also on special teams. So far this season the versatile wideout leads the Wolverines in scores as he has 7 receiving touchdowns and 1 punt return touchdown. He's a physical receiver who has hauled in 47 receptions for 643 yards receiving.

#1 DE Rashan Gary

-- The New Jersey native who played his high school ball at Paramus Catholic, will be making a trip back home to play Rutgers in week 11. Rashan Gary is a Preseason All-American selection, named to the watch list for the Bednarik and Nagurski Awards, which is given to the best defensive player in the country. What makes Gary such a threat on the defensive line is his size and speed. He’s currently eighth on the team with 24 tackles, and 2 sacks this season. Gary is a special player and will be a top 5 NFL draft pick come this spring.