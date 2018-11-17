The Rutgers Scarlet Knights suffered another loss this week when the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines came to town. However the team is set to head back to the gridiron this Saturday as the Scarlet Knights hope to take down the no. 14 Penn State Nittany Lions. The spread for this game opened with Penn State as 26.5 point favorites, but is now up to 29.5 per VegasInsiders. Here's what you need to know about the game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH:

# 9 QB Trace McSorley: The Penn State senior quarterback is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the entire country this season. So far he has thrown for 1871 passing yards along with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Expect to hear his name called a lot on Saturday as he also has the ability to make plays with his feet. Currently McSorley has 133 rushes for a total of 620 yards and nine touchdowns.

#99 DE Yetur Gross-Matos: The second year defensive end is coming off a season where he was named to the B1G All-Freshmen team last year per BTN. This year he has been even more of a force and currently leads the Nittany Lions with eight total sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss. It will be up to the Rutgers offensive line to try and stop this sophomore lineman.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 11-2 (7-2) / Significant wins against Pittsburgh, Michigan and Washington

SERIES HISTORY: This will be the 29th matchup between the two schools, Penn State leads the series 26-2.

BEHIND ENEMY LINES WITH BLUE WHITE ILLUSTRATED'S NATE BAUER