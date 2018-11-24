The Rutgers Scarlet Knights football team is set to head back to the gridiron this Saturday as the Scarlet Knights travel out to East Lansing, MI to take on the Michigan State Spartans in the teams final game of the season. The spread for this game opened with Michigan State as 27 point favorites, but is down up to 26.5 per VegasInsiders. Here's what you need to know about the game. WHEN: Saturday at 4:00PM EST, FOX WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Michigan State Spartans WHERE: Spartan Stadium - East Lansing, Michigan

PLAYERS TO WATCH: #14 QB Brian Lewerke: 162-of-298 for 1868yds, 8 TDs and 9INTS Although Lewerke hasn't been the best quarterback in the conference this season, he has held his own pretty well and it looks like he has a good chance at topping 2000 yards for the 2018 season. However he hasn't been running the ball as much as he usually does, last year we saw Lewerke run for over 550+ yards. However this year he has only run for 129 total rushing yards, despite the low number he is still a threat and expect him to try and run on the lowly ranked Rutgers rushing defense.