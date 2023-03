Mike and Richie are joined by Rutgers beat writers Craig Epstein and Chris Nalwasky to discuss the epic collapse that the Scarlet Knights suffered to Minnesota on Thursday night, 75-74 after leading by 10 with 75 seconds to go.

They discuss what Rutgers' NCAA Tournament outlook is and what the team needs to do to lock up a spot in the field. They then pivot to football recruiting to discuss the upcoming junior day visitors.