Mike is joined by Rutgers' beat reporter Craig Epstein to break down Rutgers' 24-13 loss at Wisconsin (0:30). They go over what went right, what went wrong and everything in between before doing a tape review of every throw Gavin Wimsatt and Evan Simon made against Wisconsin (21:45).

They close by discussing the massive upcoming visit weekend for homecoming, with the majority of the 2024 class (Ace Bailey, Lathan Somerville and Bryce Dortch) and two top targets (Dylan Harper and Trey McKenney) on tap for official visits (44:00).