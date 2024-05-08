They then discuss the commitment of Gavin Wimsatt to Kentucky (17:45) before pivoting to talking about the NIL Vegas Tournament (23:00).

Mike and Richie break down the commitment of former Ohio University offensive tackle Shedrick Rhodes Jr (1:30) and the visit of former Kent State defensive tackle CJ West (11:00).

Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, Knight and Day focuses on providing the Rutgers Community with exclusive, one of a kind tailgating products! Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to our website and social media so you can stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo