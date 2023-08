Mike and Richie preview the start of football training camp and give the three things they're most looking forward to seeing out of camp (0:30).

They then pivot to basketball talk by diving into the latest in the Paul Mulcahy saga (aka Jamal Mulvaney) (10:30), the return of Oskar Palmquist (17:00), where things stand with Austin Williams (20:45) and finally the latest on Dylan Harper's recruitment (22:45).