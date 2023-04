Mike and Richie are joined once again to discuss everything Rutgers basketball with insider Richard Kent.

(1:10) They begin by talking recruiting with everything from the most recent portal commitments (Noah Fernandes and Destiny Adams) to where Rutgers stands with top high school players (Dylan Harper, Tyler Betsey and Darius Adams).

(6:36) Next they pivot to the assistant coaching search, discussing some targets and the massive amount of interest there is in the position.

(13:21) They close with talking about where Rutgers transfers out (Jalen Miller, Dean Reiber and Oskar Palmquist) are leaning, (15:02) basketball scheduling rumors, (22:09) the buzz he's hearing around AJ Surace (23:30) and what he's hearing with the Papa Kante situation.