TKR Pod: Spring Game Recap, Two New Commits and Portal News!
Mike and Richie break down everything they saw from the Rutgers football spring game this past Saturday (2:00), the football portal visitor who made his way to campus for an official visit for the game (15:00) and the two commitments Rutgers football received in 2025 ATH Steven Murray (19:00) and 2024 P Jakob Anderson (22:45).
They then fill you in on where portal recruiting stands currently for the basketball program (27:00).
