Mike and Richie open the show by discussing all things Rutgers football opening week of spring practice, from who looks bulked up, to a positional breakdown, to what Greg Schiano had to say in his opening presser, to a transfer portal visitor and much more.

They are then joined once again by Rutgers basketball insider Richard Kent to discuss the latest rumors/happenings with the basketball program. They cover everything from scheduling, to portal rumors, to coaching staff rumors and much more!