Mike and Richie discuss the transfer of Rutgers' G Jalen Miller from the program. They then run through some players Rutgers has been connected to in the portal (Pitt's John Hugley, Temple's Jamille Reynolds, Virginia Tech's Jordan Buchanan, Cal Baptists' Taran Armstrong, Towson's Nick Timberlake and Delaware's Jameer Nelson Jr). They close by covering Rutgers' assistant coaches and their interest from other schools in the area.