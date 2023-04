Mike and Richie discuss week 1 of spring football practice and analyze everything the assistant coaches had to say before diving into a number of Rutgers athletics topics.

They discuss basketball recruiting and how top RU targets did at the USA junior national team minicamp this past weekend (2024 commit Ace Bailey and 2024 target Dylan Harper) and where Rutgers stands with some transfer portal targets.

They finish by discussing the new tennis facility that broke ground this week and some Rutgers wrestling recruiting updates!