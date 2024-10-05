Advertisement

Published Oct 5, 2024
TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Nebraska Edition
Richie O'Leary  •  TheKnightReport
@RivalsRichie

Richie and Mike team up for a live postgame reaction show to the Rutgers loss to Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. They break down everything they saw during the game and their takeaways from the game.

