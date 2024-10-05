TKR Pod: Rutgers Football Postgame Show -- Nebraska Edition

in other news
TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball lands 2025 guard Lino Mark -- Instant Reaction
The TKR Pod offers an instant reaction to Rutgers Basketball landing Three-Star California guard Lino Mark.
Top Tier California Point Guard Lino Mark commits to Rutgers Basketball
Class of 2025 guard Lino Mark commits to Rutgers Basketball today and here's what the Scarlet Knights are getting.
Updated Rutgers Football player ratings in College Football 25
Here's a look at the updated Rutgers Football player ratings for the College Football 25 video game.
TKR Pod: Rutgers / Nebraska Preview with Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska
The TKR Pod welcomes Tim Verghese of Inside Nebraska to preview this weekend's Rutgers / Nebraska game.
Rutgers Football has a tackling issue, can it be fixed?
Rutgers Football has been experiencing some tackling woes on defense this year, can it be fixed?
Richie and Mike team up for a live postgame reaction show to the Rutgers loss to Nebraska on Saturday afternoon. They break down everything they saw during the game and their takeaways from the game.
