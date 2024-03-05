Mike and Richie break down Rutgers' 67-56 loss at Nebraska on Sunday (3:30). They then discuss where each of Rutgers' hoops recruits stand in their respective High School playoff brackets and what day their state finals occur (16:15). They close by talking hoops recruiting, both at the high school level for the class of 2025 ( new four-star official visitor ) and a preview of what Rutgers could be up to in the portal when it opens in two weeks (29:30).

