TKR Pod: Rutgers Basketball's MTE field is set for Players Era Tournament
Mike and Richie break down the Players Era Festival field being set, with Rutgers Basketball set to take on Alabama, Houston and Notre Dame in Las Vegas over the week of Thanksgiving (1:30).
They then hit on some portal rumors around the basketball program (8:15) and the football program (16:00). They close by announcing the three winners of the "Gimme Gimme Gimme" contest giveaway! (19:00).
