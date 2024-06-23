Mike and Richie break down everything Richie saw Saturday at the Rutgers 7v7 camp and big man academy, from top players, Rutgers commits in action and everything in-between (2:00). They then discuss how they see the class of 2025 closing out, with updates on the top targets remaining on the board for Rutgers (20:00).

