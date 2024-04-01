Mike and Richie break down the commitment of 2025 Don Bosco DB Renick Dorilas (3:30) and the big visitor weekend for RFootball (7:45). They also discuss everything DC Joe Harasymiak had to say at his spring presser (14:00).

They then pivot to hoops where they break a commitment live on the pod in former Eastern Michigan CG Tyson Acuff (19:00). They also dive into the latest on some of Rutgers basketball's portal targets, starting with the Princeton duo of Zach Martini and Matt Allocco (29:15), Bentley G Zach Laput (32:00), SDSU C William Kyle III (33:00), Washington State C Reuben Chinyelu (35:30), Wisconsin C Gus Yalden (37:30), Wake Forest C Andrew Carr (42:30) and the international mystery player (45:00). They close the pod by previewing the McDonald's All American game (48:30).