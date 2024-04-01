TKR Pod: RHoops Lands Tyson Acuff + RFootball Lands Renick Dorilas!
Mike and Richie break down the commitment of 2025 Don Bosco DB Renick Dorilas (3:30) and the big visitor weekend for RFootball (7:45). They also discuss everything DC Joe Harasymiak had to say at his spring presser (14:00).
They then pivot to hoops where they break a commitment live on the pod in former Eastern Michigan CG Tyson Acuff (19:00). They also dive into the latest on some of Rutgers basketball's portal targets, starting with the Princeton duo of Zach Martini and Matt Allocco (29:15), Bentley G Zach Laput (32:00), SDSU C William Kyle III (33:00), Washington State C Reuben Chinyelu (35:30), Wisconsin C Gus Yalden (37:30), Wake Forest C Andrew Carr (42:30) and the international mystery player (45:00). They close the pod by previewing the McDonald's All American game (48:30).
TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!
Calling all Rutgers students, alumni, and fans! Are you looking for new and unique Rutgers merchandise? Knight and Day Apparel has you covered. From t-shirts and hoodies, to drinkware and pet accessories, Knight and Day focuses on providing the Rutgers Community with exclusive, one of a kind tailgating products!
Be sure to check out the links in this podcast's description to our website and social media so you can stay on top of everything Knight and Day, including new merch drops and promotional announcements. Shop now and Keep Choppin!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board