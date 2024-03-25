Mike and Richie break down the start of Rutgers spring football, first by talking about OL Jacob Allen's medical retirement (2:30) and the addition of former Houston DB coach and Rutgers football player David Rowe joining the staff as a defensive analyst (5:15).

They then talk when scrimmages are scheduled for and when you can expect to hear from certain players and coaches (8:00) before diving into our top storylines to watch. Including the QB battle (11:30), the WR depth chart (19:45), the right side of the OL (22:00) and the interior of the DL (25:00).