Mike and Richie break down the commitments of three new members of the class of 2024 for Rutgers football team. All three commitments hail from the same high school (Miami Norland in Miami, FL). First they discuss the commitment of three-star OL Raynor Andrews (0:30) before discussing the commitments of three-star defensive linemen twins Tycoolhill and Tyclean Luman (4:00).

They then discuss how the official visit went for 2024 four-star SF Bryce Dortch (11:00) and a quick update on Ace Bailey (17:00).