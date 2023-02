Mike and Richie are joined by Craig Epstein and Chris Nalwasky to break down Rutgers' 58-45 home loss to Michigan, which brings Rutgers to 17-11 (9-8) on the season.

They discuss the upcoming schedule and the rest of the season outlook before talking about Rutgers basketball recruiting. They close by discussing the future of Rutgers basketball and how the heights we think Steve Pikiell can take this program.