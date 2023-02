Mike and Richie breakdown the first offensive transfer portal commitment of the off-season for Rutgers in former Western Illinois WR Naseim Brantley.

They then dive into Rutgers Hoops 93-82 loss at Iowa along with a lookahead of their upcoming schedule.

They close by discussing LB Anthony Johnson's dismissal, where the OL coaching search sits and where Rutgers (football and basketball) sits with some of their top class of 2024 targets.