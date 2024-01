Mike is joined first by former Kent State beat reporter Allen Moff (@AllenMoff_RC) to break down what Rutgers is getting in defensive line coach Colin Ferrell, having covered him for a decade as the KSU beat reporter (0:30). Mike is then joined by Bowling Green beat reporter Rhys Patrykus (@RhysPatrykus) to discuss what Rutgers is getting in new defensive ends coach Julian Campenni (9:41).