Mike and Richie break down the announcement of Rutgers baseball's new stadium facility in a partnership with Middlesex County (0:30).

They then pivot to basketball and discuss the transfer portal commitment of G Jeremiah Williams (8:30) and preview the upcoming international trip they're taking (13:45).

They close with football and discuss the recruit BBQ from this past weekend (18:30), a review of B1G media day from last week (22:30) and preview training camp starting on Thursday (30:00)