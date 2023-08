Mike and Richie are joined by Rutgers legend Mike Teel to discuss a wide variety of topics, from his outlook on the 2023 Rutgers season, what he's been up to post-playing career, the 2006 season, NIL/recruiting, the transfer portal and much more. Definitely won't wanna miss this episode!

