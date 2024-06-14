Mike and Richie break down the 23rd commitment in the class of 2025 for Rutgers in WR Michael Thomas III out of Donovan Catholic in NJ (2:00). They discuss how his commitment came to be as well as his game.

They then talk about Richie's latest FutureCast of Four-Star RB John Forster to Rutgers and how the rest of the recruiting class could shape up (9:00). They close by previewing the upcoming official visitor weekend, where 10 prospects will be on campus (13:00).