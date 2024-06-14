TKR Pod: Michael Thomas III commits to Rutgers + New Four-Star FutureCast
Mike and Richie break down the 23rd commitment in the class of 2025 for Rutgers in WR Michael Thomas III out of Donovan Catholic in NJ (2:00). They discuss how his commitment came to be as well as his game.
They then talk about Richie's latest FutureCast of Four-Star RB John Forster to Rutgers and how the rest of the recruiting class could shape up (9:00). They close by previewing the upcoming official visitor weekend, where 10 prospects will be on campus (13:00).
TKR PODCAST IS PRESENTED BY KNIGHT AND DAY APPAREL!
Beat the heat this summer with our hot, one of a kind products! With temperatures rising, there's no better time to refresh your wardrobe with cool and stylish summer essentials. Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a picnic in the park, or simply lounging in the yard, we've got you covered. Visit our website today to explore our full range of summer essentials from pool floats and spatulas to bathing suits and tank tops!
Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!
Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3
Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh
Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo
--------------------------------------------------------------
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board