Mike and Richie are joined by Rutgers legend Geo Baker to preview the Knight Society/Front Office/Rutgers Rivals watch party event next Tuesday (2/7) at the Olive Branch in New Brunswick. This one is jammed packed with everything from insider stories, recruiting, playing for Steve Pikiell, and so much more.

Links to things discussed on the show...

Watch Party Tickets: https://tinyurl.com/yv3b94xx

Knight Society: https://knightsociety.io/

Geo Baker Basketball Training: https://geobakerathletics.com/