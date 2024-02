Mike and Richie break down the latest commitment in the class of 2025 for Rutgers football in Matawan High School offensive lineman Jayden Elijah (0:30). They then discuss each prospect in the 2025 New Jersey Top 10 per Rivals and where Rutgers stands with each, as well as what prospects in the Top 30 Rutgers is doing well for and what prospects are underrated (6:00).

They finish football discussions with Andrew Aurich being officially named Harvard's next HC (25:00) and previewing Rutgers Basketball's next game vs Northwestern (29:00).