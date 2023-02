Mike and Richie break down the commitment of class of 2024 QB AJ Surace (Notre Dame HS) before being joined by Chris Nalwasky and Craig Epstein to talk the Rutgers basketball's 61-55 win over Michigan State at Madison Square Garden.

