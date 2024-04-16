Mike and Richie break down Rutgers football's first scrimmage of spring practice (1:45) before diving into the portal opening up in spring. They discuss the departure of Rutgers DL Rene Konga (5:45), former Kent State DL CJ West (8:00) and former Youngstown State/Illinois DL Anthony Johnson (13:30).

They then pivot to hoops recruiting and discuss a pair of visitors from this weekend, first with portal visitor Jordan Derkack (16:00) and class of 2025 four-star Dorian Jones (18:45). They close by discussing a few recent portal entries in Wake Forest big Andrew Carr (22:00), Dayton guard Koby Brea (24:00) and the new ranking of 2024 Rutgers signee Dylan Grant (28:00).