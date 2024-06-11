TKR Pod: Four-Star OL Jaelyne Matthews commits to Rutgers Football
Mike and Richie break down the commitment of Four-Star offensive tackle Jaylene Matthews to Rutgers Football (2:00). They discuss everything that went into his viral commitment and evaluate his game as a player. They close by discussing where things now stand with the class of 2025 after commitment No. 22 of the cycle (10:00).
