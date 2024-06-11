Mike and Richie break down the commitment of Four-Star offensive tackle Jaylene Matthews to Rutgers Football (2:00). They discuss everything that went into his viral commitment and evaluate his game as a player. They close by discussing where things now stand with the class of 2025 after commitment No. 22 of the cycle (10:00).

Beat the heat this summer with our hot, one of a kind products! With temperatures rising, there's no better time to refresh your wardrobe with cool and stylish summer essentials. Whether you're planning a beach getaway, a picnic in the park, or simply lounging in the yard, we've got you covered. Visit our website today to explore our full range of summer essentials from pool floats and spatulas to bathing suits and tank tops!

Use promo code RUTGERSRIVALS for 10% off!

Knight and Day Website - https://tinyurl.com/48a3jfd3

Instagram - https://tinyurl.com/4vjymwuh

Twitter / X - https://twitter.com/KnightandDayCo