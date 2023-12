Mike and Richie first discuss the extensions of HC Greg Schiano, OC Kirk Ciarrocca and DC Joe Harasymiak (0:30) before diving into everything said at Schiano's bowl game presser today (4:30).

They then do a deep dive into the portal visitors scheduled to be on campus this weekend, including one of the top WRs in the portal, the FCS receiving yardage leader and 1st Team All-American Dymere Miller out of Monmouth. They also talk about the other players expected on campus (10:30).

They close by discussing what it means for Jeremiah Williams that the NCAA's two time transfer rule was deemed illegal (43:00).