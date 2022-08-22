 TKR Pod Ep. 66: Rutgers Football scrimmages are done, Bronny James/Dylan Harper updates
TKR Pod Ep. 66: Scrimmages are done, Bronny James/Dylan Harper updates

Mike and Richie recap training camp so far, including how the team is getting ready to start ramping up game week preparation. They also dive into the recently named starting kicker (Jude McAtamney) before discussing hoops recruiting.

Richie also puts to bed the Bronny James rumors before discussing how Dylan Harper's recent visit went to Rutgers.

