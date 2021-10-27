TKR Pod Ep. 6: Answering your questions / previewing Illinois

Welcome to the TKR podcast, where our staff here at The Knight Report talk all things Rutgers Football.

This week's episode features the regulars as Richard Schnyderite, Chris Nalwasky and Michael Broadbent answered all the questions submitted on The Round Table premium forum as well as talking the latest happenings around Rutgers Athletics and previewing this weekend's game versus Illinois. ENJOY!

SIGN UP AND GET TKR PREMIUM FREE FOR 30 DAYS — CLICK HERE!!!