TKR Pod Ep. 5: Talking bye week and previewing Rutgers Hoops

 TKR Pod Ep. 5: Talking the bye week and previewing Rutgers Hoops
The Knight Report Podcast
Rutgers.Rivals.com

Welcome to the TKR podcast, where our staff here at The Knight Report talk all things Rutgers Football.

This week's episode features Richard Schnyderite and Michael Broadbent talk about what's going on with Rutgers Football, where they can recover after a tough 0-4 stretch, what the hoops team looks like early on in preseason and much more.

