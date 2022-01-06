TKR Pod Ep. 16: Gator Bowl Review and Basketball Resurgence

Richie, Chris and Mike break down Rutger's 38-10 loss to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl. They then discuss the football coaching staff changes and possible names to look out for as replacements. They dive into the transfer portal a bit to discuss potential targets and offerees before talking about the impressive resurgence by the basketball team after 3 weeks off. They finish by talking a bit of wrestling, including the MatMen Open and our 3 wrestlers now ranked in the top 5.