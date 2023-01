Mike and Richie are joined by former Western Michigan QB Zach Terrell to discuss new Rutgers OC #KirkCiarrocca. Coach Ciarrocca was Zach's OC for 4 years at WMU, so he provides his insights and stories about what he learned under Ciarrocca.

Zach Terrell rewrote the QB record book at WMU under Ciarrocca and there's no one better to discuss the new Rutgers OC than him!