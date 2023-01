Mike and Richie are joined by Craig Epstein to break down arguably the biggest commitment in Rutgers basketball HISTORY in 2024 5 star F Airious “Ace” Bailey (McEachern HS in Powder Springs, GA).

They then break down the 68-64 Rutgers MBB OT win against OSU and they close by breaking down the commitment of the second football recruit of the 2024 class in ATH Gabriel Winowich (Detroit Country Day School in Beverly Hills, MI) and the football junior day.