Mike and Richie are joined by Rutgers senior guard Aundre Hyatt to discuss the recent international trip, the changes in 2023/24 to the offense, he breaks down all the newcomers and young players on the team and much more.

We also re-ran the RFund ticket giveaway at the end of the show.

You can also support Aundre by purchasing gear from his NIL store: https://printforplayers.com/collections/aundre-hyatt

If you would like to submit a voicemail for a future episode, use this link: https://www.speakpipe.com/RutgersRivals