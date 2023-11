Mike and Richie are joined by Craig Epstein to go over the season ending loss on Saturday for Rutgers' football to #Maryland 42-24 (0:30).

They then break down the positives of the season (22:00), the negatives of the season (35:00) and predict which players will stay and go in the off-season (43:00).

They close by discussing who could be making their season debut tonight on the basketball court against St. Peter's.